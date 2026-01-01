UC Davis hosts CSU Northridge following Hughes’ 26-point outing

CSU Northridge Matadors (8-6, 1-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (7-5, 0-1 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (8-6, 1-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (7-5, 0-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on UC Davis after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 26 points in CSU Northridge’s 88-80 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Aggies are 5-1 on their home court. UC Davis is fifth in the Big West with 16.0 assists per game led by Brayden Fagbemi averaging 4.2.

The Matadors are 1-1 in conference play. CSU Northridge ranks seventh in the Big West shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

UC Davis’ average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nils Cooper is averaging 15.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

Hughes is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Matadors. Josiah Davis is averaging 13.6 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Matadors: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.