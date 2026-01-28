UC Davis hosts CSU Northridge following Aspajo’s 20-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (6-12, 2-7 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-6, 7-2 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (6-12, 2-7 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (14-6, 7-2 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces UC Davis after Erika Aspajo scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 64-55 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.

The Aggies are 5-2 in home games. UC Davis is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Matadors are 2-7 in Big West play. CSU Northridge allows 66.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

UC Davis makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). CSU Northridge has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The Aggies and Matadors square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryann Bennett is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Aggies. Megan Norris is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Rita Nazario is averaging 11.1 points for the Matadors. Saray White is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

