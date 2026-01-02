UC Davis hosts CSU Bakersfield following Jessamy’s 25-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-9, 0-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-5, 1-1 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-9, 0-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-5, 1-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits UC Davis after Ron Jessamy scored 25 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 81-77 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Aggies have gone 6-1 in home games. UC Davis scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 in conference play. CSU Bakersfield is eighth in the Big West with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Jessamy averaging 6.4.

UC Davis averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.9 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 73.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 74.8 UC Davis gives up to opponents.

The Aggies and Roadrunners match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Sevilla averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Nils Cooper is averaging 14.4 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Dailin Smith is shooting 34.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

