UC Davis hosts CSU Bakersfield after Coleman’s 23-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-13, 2-8 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-6, 8-2 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-13, 2-8 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-6, 8-2 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits UC Davis after Chrishawn Coleman scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 62-58 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Aggies have gone 6-2 at home. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 2.1.

The Roadrunners are 2-8 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield ranks ninth in the Big West allowing 67.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

UC Davis averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UC Davis gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryann Bennett is averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Norris is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Morgan Hawkins is averaging 9.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Roadrunners. Coleman is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.