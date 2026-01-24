UAPB wins 75-74 against Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Quion Williams had 23 points in UAPB’s 75-74 victory against Southern on Saturday. Fazl Oshod…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Quion Williams had 23 points in UAPB’s 75-74 victory against Southern on Saturday.

Fazl Oshod missed a deep 3-pointer for Southern with four seconds left and UAPB secured the rebound to end it.

Williams added seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Lions (7-13, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trevon Payton added 22 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc while they also had five rebounds. Jaquan Scott had 14 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

The Jaguars (7-12, 3-3) were led by Oshodi, who posted 17 points and three steals. Southern also got 16 points and 12 rebounds from Malek Abdelgowad. Michael Jacobs also put up 15 points and 11 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

