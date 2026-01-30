UAPB visits James and Mississippi Valley State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (7-13, 4-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-20, 0-7 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday,…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (7-13, 4-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-20, 0-7 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on UAPB after Michael James scored 23 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 80-69 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-5 at home. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Lions are 4-3 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is sixth in the SWAC with 30.9 rebounds per game led by Quion Williams averaging 8.2.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 78.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 85.8 Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents.

The Delta Devils and Golden Lions match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 20.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Delta Devils. Patrick Punch is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Lions. Alex Mirhosseini is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 58.9 points, 24.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.