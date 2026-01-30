UAPB plays Mississippi Valley State on 3-game road slide

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-12, 3-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (4-14, 3-4 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 2…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-12, 3-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (4-14, 3-4 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB travels to Mississippi Valley State looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Devilettes have gone 3-3 at home. Mississippi Valley State gives up 84.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 27.8 points per game.

The Golden Lions are 3-5 in SWAC play. UAPB ranks sixth in the SWAC with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Khaniah Gardner averaging 5.1.

Mississippi Valley State averages 56.6 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 70.4 UAPB gives up. UAPB’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Jefferson is shooting 38.0% and averaging 9.5 points for the Devilettes. Sydnei Marshall is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Indiya Bowen is averaging 13.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devilettes: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

