UAPB hosts Simpsom and Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (4-10, 1-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-10, 1-0 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays UAPB after Micah Simpsom scored 25 points in Alabama State’s 89-69 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-0 in home games. UAPB has a 2-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Hornets are 1-0 in conference games. Alabama State gives up 82.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

UAPB’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game UAPB gives up.

The Golden Lions and Hornets square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Scott is averaging 17.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Quion Williams is averaging 18.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, seven assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Simpsom is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 15.7 points. Asjon Anderson is averaging 18.1 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 85.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.4 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

