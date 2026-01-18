UAPB hosts Heady and Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-11, 3-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-12, 3-2 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-11, 3-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-12, 3-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits UAPB after Jakobi Heady scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 79-63 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Golden Lions are 4-1 on their home court. UAPB is third in the SWAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaquan Scott averaging 2.4.

The Wildcats are 3-1 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman has a 2-9 record against teams over .500.

UAPB’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.7% shooting opponents of UAPB have averaged.

The Golden Lions and Wildcats square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quion Williams is averaging 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Lions. Alex Mirhosseini is averaging 14.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

Heady is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.6 points. Quentin Heady is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 85.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.