UAPB hosts Alabama A&M after Bowen’s 29-point showing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-8, 0-1 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts Alabama A&M after Indiya Bowen scored 29 points in UAPB’s 71-65 loss to the Alabama State Lady Hornets.

The Golden Lions are 1-2 in home games. UAPB is sixth in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 74.0 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 20.3 turnovers per game.

UAPB’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than UAPB has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

The Golden Lions and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Jailah Pelly is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Maori Davenport is scoring 10.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Rakiyah Beal is averaging 10.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 53.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

