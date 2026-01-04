UAB visits South Florida following Nelson’s 25-point game

UAB Blazers (9-5, 0-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-5) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls…

UAB Blazers (9-5, 0-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-5)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -6.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts UAB after Izaiyah Nelson scored 25 points in South Florida’s 111-50 victory over the Georgia College Bobcats.

The Bulls are 6-0 in home games. South Florida ranks second in the AAC with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nelson averaging 4.1.

The Blazers have gone 0-1 against AAC opponents. UAB has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Florida averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.9 per game UAB allows. UAB has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 15.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Joseph Pinion is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Robinson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Chance Westry is shooting 41.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 88.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

