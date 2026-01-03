UAB visits Nelson and South Florida

UAB Blazers (9-5, 0-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-5) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida…

UAB Blazers (9-5, 0-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-5)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays UAB after Izaiyah Nelson scored 25 points in South Florida’s 111-50 victory over the Georgia College Bobcats.

The Bulls have gone 6-0 in home games. South Florida is the AAC leader with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nelson averaging 4.1.

The Blazers are 0-1 in conference games. UAB is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Florida averages 91.1 points, 20.4 more per game than the 70.7 UAB allows. UAB averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game South Florida allows.

The Bulls and Blazers face off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 15.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Joseph Pinion is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chance Westry is averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blazers. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 88.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

