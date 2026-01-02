UAB visits Charlotte after Duffy’s 22-point performance

UAB Blazers (7-6, 0-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-7, 1-0 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (7-6, 0-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-7, 1-0 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Charlotte after Monae Duffy scored 22 points in UAB’s 88-87 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The 49ers have gone 5-2 in home games. Charlotte gives up 66.7 points and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Blazers are 0-1 against AAC opponents. UAB has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Charlotte’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game UAB gives up. UAB averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Charlotte gives up.

The 49ers and Blazers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Princess Anderson is averaging 14.5 points and 2.1 steals for the 49ers. Zoe Best is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Cali Smallwood averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Duffy is averaging 12.9 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

