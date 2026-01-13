UAB visits Brumbaugh and Tulane

UAB Blazers (11-6, 2-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-4, 3-0 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (11-6, 2-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-4, 3-0 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays UAB after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 23 points in Tulane’s 85-52 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Green Wave are 8-2 in home games. Tulane has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blazers are 2-2 against AAC opponents. UAB averages 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Tulane is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.0% UAB allows to opponents. UAB averages 10.6 more points per game (83.5) than Tulane allows to opponents (72.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brumbaugh is averaging 18.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Chance Westry is averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blazers. Daniel Rivera is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.