UAB secures 83-73 victory against UTSA

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Daniel Rivera had 17 points in UAB’s 83-73 victory over UTSA on Wednesday.

Rivera added seven rebounds for the Blazers (13-8, 4-4 American Athletic Conference). Chance Westry added 14 points while going 6 of 8 from the field and also had six assists. Jacob Meyer had 13 points.

The Roadrunners (4-17, 0-9) were led by Brent Moss, who recorded 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jamir Simpson added 18 points for UTSA. Baboucarr Njie finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The loss was the Roadrunners’ 14th straight.

UAB entered halftime up 38-36. Rivera paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. The Blazers pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 77-69 with 1:51 left. Dayjaun Anderson scored nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

