UAB plays Tulane after Meyer’s 29-point game

UAB Blazers (11-6, 2-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-4, 3-0 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (11-6, 2-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-4, 3-0 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on Tulane after Jacob Meyer scored 29 points in UAB’s 87-85 overtime win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Green Wave are 8-2 in home games. Tulane ranks fifth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Blazers have gone 2-2 against AAC opponents. UAB is second in the AAC with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Evan Chatman averaging 8.7.

Tulane’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UAB gives up. UAB averages 10.6 more points per game (83.5) than Tulane gives up (72.9).

The Green Wave and Blazers square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Curtis Williams is averaging 13.1 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Chance Westry is averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blazers. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.