UAB hosts Florida Atlantic following Smallwood’s 20-point showing

Florida Atlantic Owls (6-9, 0-3 AAC) at UAB Blazers (7-8, 0-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (6-9, 0-3 AAC) at UAB Blazers (7-8, 0-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces Florida Atlantic after Cali Smallwood scored 20 points in UAB’s 70-65 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Blazers have gone 5-3 at home. UAB ranks third in the AAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Monae Duffy averaging 5.4.

The Owls are 0-3 in conference play. Florida Atlantic allows 67.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.0 points per game.

UAB is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UAB gives up.

The Blazers and Owls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smallwood is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Blazers. Molly Moffitt is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Vivian Onugha is scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.