Tyson’s 24 points push Minnesota over Northwestern 84-78

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Cade Tyson scored 24 points, and Minnesota pulled away late for an 84-78 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

Isaac Asuma netted a season-high 18 points, Langston Reynolds had 13 points and 13 assists, and the Golden Gophers (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten) broke a 34-all tie at halftime by scoring 50 points in the second half.

Northwestern took its largest lead early in the second half, going up 53-46 after a Nick Martinelli tip-in with 14 minutes left. The teams traded the lead twice in the final four minutes before Tyson drilled a 3-pointer with 1:19 left to push Minnesota’s advantage to five. The Wildcats did not get closer than three the rest of the way.

Minnesota sealed the win at the free-throw line, going 10-for-12 in the final 40 seconds. Tyson finished 11-for-12 at the line, and Asuma and Bobby Durkin combined to make four free throws in the closing seconds.

Grayson Grove, who entered the game averaging 2.3 points, scored 12 off the bench and had three dunks in the second half.

Martinelli led Northwestern (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) with 26 points. Jayden Reid scored 19, and Arrinten Page added 19 off the bench.

Up Next

Minnesota hosts No. 25 Iowa on Tuesday.

Northwestern travels to No. 9 Michigan State on Thursday.

