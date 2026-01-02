Tyon Grant-Foster helps No. 7 Gonzaga survive challenge from Seattle and win 80-72 in overtime

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster made three straight baskets in overtime to give No. 7 Gonzaga its first lead…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster made three straight baskets in overtime to give No. 7 Gonzaga its first lead since early in the first half, and the Bulldogs rallied for an 80-72 win over Seattle on Friday night in the first meeting between the cross-state programs since 1980.

Braden Huff scored 28 points and Graham Ike added 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-1, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who trailed by eight points at halftime and by 13 early in the second half. Gonzaga won its eighth straight game since being blown out by current No. 2 Michigan in the Players Era Festival in late November.

Grant-Foster finished with 19 points. His layup with 2:25 left in overtime put Gonzaga ahead 70-68, and he added two more buckets for a six-point advantage.

Brayden Maldonado scored 17 points for Seattle (12-4, 1-2 WCC), which is in its first season as a member of the WCC and is off to its best start since rejoining Division I in 2008.

Gonzaga came in averaging 93 points per game, 12th most in the country, but struggled offensively most of the night.

Seattle led 37-29 at halftime. It was only the second time this season the Zags were behind at the break.

Yeo Junseok, a former Gonzaga player, hit a pair of 3-pointers as Seattle expanded its lead to 52-39.

The Zags methodically closed the gap over the final eight minutes of regulation. Braeden Smith’s two free throws tied it at 65-all with 20 seconds left, and Maldonado missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have won it for the Redhawks.

Seattle: At Saint Mary’s on Sunday.

Gonzaga: Hosts Loyola Marymount on Sunday.

