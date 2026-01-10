Live Radio
Tyler Shirley scores 17 to lead Florida A&M over Southern 67-59

The Associated Press

January 10, 2026, 10:12 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Shirley had 17 points in Florida A&M’s 67-59 victory against Southern on Saturday.

Shirley also had seven rebounds for the Rattlers (4-9, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Miles Ndalama scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Micah Octave shot 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Michael Jacobs led the way for the Jaguars (5-11, 1-2) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Damariee Jones added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

