Tweedy and Colgate take down American 64-62

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Tweedy scored 19 points and sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining as Colgate knocked off American 64-62 on Wednesday.

Tweedy shot 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Raiders (9-7, 3-0 Patriot League). Andrew Alekseyenko added 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line, along with seven rebounds. Sam Wright finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with nine points.

Geoff Sprouse finished with 14 points for the Eagles (9-7, 2-1). Matt Mayock added 10 points for American, and Julen Iturbe had nine points.

Alekseyenko scored six points in the first half and Colgate went into halftime trailing 35-24. Tweedy scored 14 points in the second half for Colgate, including the game-winning shot in the final minute.

