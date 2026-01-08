Turner Buttry scores 19, Eastern Kentucky takes down North Alabama 88-80

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Turner Buttry had 19 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 88-80 win over North Alabama on Thursday. Buttry…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Turner Buttry had 19 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 88-80 win over North Alabama on Thursday.

Buttry had five assists for the Colonels (5-11, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Juan Cranford Jr. shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 17 points. Austin Ball went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Lions (5-9, 0-3) were led in scoring by Canin Jefferson, who finished with 24 points and five assists. Donte Bacchus added 19 points for North Alabama. Braylon Patton also had 13 points.

