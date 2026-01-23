Turner and Temple host Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (9-10, 3-3 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-10, 2-4 AAC) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes…

Charlotte 49ers (9-10, 3-3 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-10, 2-4 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on Charlotte after Kaylah Turner scored 23 points in Temple’s 86-83 win over the South Florida Bulls.

The Owls are 6-2 in home games. Temple is eighth in the AAC scoring 69.4 points while shooting 40.2% from the field.

The 49ers are 3-3 against AAC opponents. Charlotte ranks fifth in the AAC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 8.7.

Temple scores 69.4 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 66.7 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Temple has given up to its opponents (42.2%).

The Owls and 49ers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Jaleesa Molina is averaging 10.8 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Princess Anderson is scoring 14.7 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the 49ers. Tanajah Hayes is averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.