Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi’s 19 lead William & Mary past N.C. A&T 97-89

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi scored 19 points as William & Mary beat N.C. A&T 97-89 on Thursday.

Vahlberg Fasasi had six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Tribe (12-6, 3-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Reese Miller also scored 19 points, going 8 of 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Kilian Brockhoff finished with 15 points.

The Aggies (7-9, 0-5) were led in scoring by Lewis Walker, who finished with 33 points. Trent Middleton Jr. added 20 points for N.C. A&T. Zamoku Weluche-Ume also recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

William & Mary took the lead with 15:41 left in the first half and did not trail again. Jhei-R Jones led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 42-40 at the break. William & Mary turned a two-point second-half lead into a 10-point advantage with an 11-3 run to make it a 55-45 lead with 16:04 left in the half. Vahlberg Fasasi scored 14 second-half points in the victory.

