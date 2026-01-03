Tulsa visits North Texas following Stevenson’s 20-point performance

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-1, 1-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (9-5, 0-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-1, 1-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (9-5, 0-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Tulsa after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 20 points in North Texas’ 57-48 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Mean Green are 7-0 in home games. North Texas ranks seventh in the AAC with 13.3 assists per game led by David Terrell Jr. averaging 4.7.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-0 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is second in the AAC with 16.8 assists per game led by Tylen Riley averaging 3.6.

North Texas scores 69.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 70.1 Tulsa allows. Tulsa has shot at a 49.2% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The Mean Green and Golden Hurricane match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is averaging 16.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Mean Green. Terrell is averaging 12.1 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Riley is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. David Green is averaging 13.9 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 10-0, averaging 90.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

