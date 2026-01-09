Tulsa takes home win streak into matchup with South Florida

South Florida Bulls (9-6, 1-1 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-2, 1-1 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (9-6, 1-1 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-2, 1-1 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts South Florida looking to continue its nine-game home winning streak.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 7-0 in home games. Tulsa is 10-2 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls are 1-1 in AAC play. South Florida is second in the AAC with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 3.9.

Tulsa averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game South Florida allows. South Florida has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

The Golden Hurricane and Bulls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Ade Popoola is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

CJ Brown is averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 assists for the Bulls. Nelson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 9-1, averaging 88.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 86.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.