Tulsa takes home win streak into matchup with South Florida

South Florida Bulls (9-6, 1-1 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-2, 1-1 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -2.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Golden Hurricane take on South Florida.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-0 in home games. Tulsa is 10-2 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls are 1-1 in AAC play. South Florida has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Tulsa makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). South Florida scores 20.7 more points per game (90.9) than Tulsa allows (70.2).

The Golden Hurricane and Bulls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. David Green is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Izaiyah Nelson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Joseph Pinion is averaging 12.6 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 9-1, averaging 88.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 86.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

