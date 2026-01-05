Tulsa plays Tulane on 3-game win streak

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-4, 1-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (6-8, 1-1 AAC) New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-4, 1-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (6-8, 1-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Tulane.

The Green Wave have gone 4-4 in home games. Tulane leads the AAC with 15.6 assists per game led by Kendall Sneed averaging 4.1.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-0 against AAC opponents. Tulsa ranks fifth in the AAC giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Tulane makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Tulsa averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Tulane gives up.

The Green Wave and Golden Hurricane match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mecailin Marshall averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Kanija Daniel is averaging 11.1 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Mady Cartwright averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Hannah Riddick is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

