Tulsa faces UAB following Green’s 21-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-3, 2-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-6, 3-2 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (14-3, 2-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-6, 3-2 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays UAB after David Green scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 86-74 win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Blazers are 6-4 in home games. UAB averages 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 2-2 in conference play. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

UAB’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game UAB gives up.

The Blazers and Golden Hurricane square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Chatman is averaging 8.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Blazers. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Green is shooting 51.4% and averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Hurricane. Ade Popoola is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 8-2, averaging 90.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

