Tulane visits Temple following Turner’s 31-point performance

Tulane Green Wave (6-10, 1-3 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-8, 1-2 AAC) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple…

Tulane Green Wave (6-10, 1-3 AAC) at Temple Owls (7-8, 1-2 AAC)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts Tulane after Kaylah Turner scored 31 points in Temple’s 94-82 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Owls have gone 5-1 in home games. Temple averages 18.2 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Green Wave have gone 1-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane is sixth in the AAC scoring 69.9 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Temple is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.4% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 69.9 points per game, 1.3 more than the 68.6 Temple allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Owls. Jaleesa Molina is averaging 8.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games.

Kanija Daniel is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Green Wave. Mecailin Marshall is averaging 11.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.