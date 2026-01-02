Tulane visits Harding and Wichita State

Tulane Green Wave (5-8, 0-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (3-11, 0-1 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulane Green Wave (5-8, 0-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (3-11, 0-1 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Tulane after Jaila Harding scored 22 points in Wichita State’s 64-58 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Shockers are 3-5 in home games. Wichita State ranks fourth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 63.1 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Green Wave have gone 0-1 against AAC opponents. Tulane ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Wichita State is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane averages 7.8 more points per game (70.9) than Wichita State allows to opponents (63.1).

The Shockers and Green Wave square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaida McDonald is averaging 4.7 points for the Shockers. Harding is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kanija Daniel is averaging 11.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Green Wave. Mecailin Marshall is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

