Tulane visits Ennis and Rice

Tulane Green Wave (8-10, 3-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (16-3, 6-0 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on Tulane after Dominique Ennis scored 26 points in Rice’s 78-66 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Owls are 8-0 in home games. Rice ranks fourth in the AAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Hailey Adams averaging 3.5.

The Green Wave have gone 3-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane ranks third in the AAC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dyllan Hanna averaging 3.2.

Rice is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Tulane allows to opponents. Tulane has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and Green Wave face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ennis is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Owls. Shelby Hayes is averaging 12.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kanija Daniel is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 73.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

