Tulane hosts Vanterpool and Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-5, 1-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-0 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-5, 1-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (10-4, 1-0 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits Tulane after Devin Vanterpool scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 110-70 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Green Wave have gone 7-2 at home. Tulane is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 1-0 in conference matchups. Florida Atlantic ranks fifth in the AAC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Maxim Logue averaging 2.1.

Tulane averages 73.8 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 73.4 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Tulane allows.

The Green Wave and Owls meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Vanterpool is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Owls. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 85.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

