Tulane faces UAB on home losing streak

UAB Blazers (7-10, 0-5 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (7-10, 2-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on UAB looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Green Wave have gone 4-6 at home. Tulane is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blazers have gone 0-5 against AAC opponents. UAB is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

Tulane’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UAB gives up. UAB has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The Green Wave and Blazers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mecailin Marshall averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Kanija Daniel is shooting 38.5% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Cali Smallwood is shooting 43.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Blazers. Molly Moffitt is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Blazers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

