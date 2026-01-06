Tuhy and the American Eagles host conference foe Colgate

Colgate Raiders (5-8, 1-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (3-10, 1-1 Patriot) Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces…

Colgate Raiders (5-8, 1-1 Patriot) at American Eagles (3-10, 1-1 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces American in Patriot action Wednesday.

The Eagles are 3-3 on their home court. American is ninth in the Patriot scoring 55.6 points while shooting 36.1% from the field.

The Raiders are 1-1 against Patriot opponents. Colgate allows 68.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.5 points per game.

American is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game American gives up.

The Eagles and Raiders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Driscoll averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Madisyn Moore-Nicholson is shooting 33.3% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Ella Meabon is averaging 14.9 points for the Raiders. Tatiana Matthews is averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 56.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Raiders: 2-8, averaging 52.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.