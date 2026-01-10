Tucker’s 17 lead Longwood over Presbyterian 77-70

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elijah Tucker’s 17 points helped Longwood defeat Presbyterian 77-70 on Saturday. Tucker added 10 rebounds for…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Elijah Tucker’s 17 points helped Longwood defeat Presbyterian 77-70 on Saturday.

Tucker added 10 rebounds for the Lancers (10-9, 2-2 Big South Conference). Jaylen Benard went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 11 points. Alphonzo Billups III went 3 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding three steals.

The Blue Hose (8-10, 1-2) were led by Jaylen Peterson, who recorded 21 points. Iverson King added 12 points for Presbyterian. Josh Pickett also had 12 points and six assists.

