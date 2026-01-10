Tucker leads N.C. A&T against Stony Brook after 21-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-8, 1-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-9, 2-1 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-8, 1-2 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-9, 2-1 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Stony Brook after D’Mya Tucker scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 84-83 win against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Seawolves are 5-1 on their home court. Stony Brook is ninth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Caitlin Frost leads the Seawolves with 7.3 boards.

The Aggies have gone 1-2 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T ranks third in the CAA with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Chaniya Clark averaging 5.6.

Stony Brook’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Stony Brook allows.

The Seawolves and Aggies square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandra Frau-Garcia is averaging 5.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Seawolves. Janay Brantley is averaging 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the past 10 games.

Jamyia Lindsey is averaging 4.2 points for the Aggies. Tucker is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 56.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

