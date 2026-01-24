Tsang Hinton scores 27 as Cornell defeats Harvard 86-79

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Tsang Hinton’s 27 points helped Cornell defeat Harvard 86-79 on Saturday. Tsang Hinton added five rebounds…

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Tsang Hinton’s 27 points helped Cornell defeat Harvard 86-79 on Saturday.

Tsang Hinton added five rebounds for the Big Red (9-9, 2-3 Ivy League). Cooper Noard shot 6 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Jake Fiegen had 15 points and shot 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Crimson (10-9, 3-2) were led by Robert Hinton, who posted 19 points and six rebounds. Tey Barbour added 18 points and two blocks for Harvard. Thomas Batties II finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

