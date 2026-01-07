Trusty leads Oral Roberts against South Dakota after 20-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-7, 1-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-4, 1-0 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-7, 1-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (11-4, 1-0 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays South Dakota after Anna Trusty scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 95-67 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Coyotes are 6-1 in home games. South Dakota leads the Summit with 29.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Patience Williams averaging 5.7.

The Golden Eagles are 1-1 in Summit play. Oral Roberts has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Dakota averages 75.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 75.8 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game South Dakota gives up.

The Coyotes and Golden Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angelina Robles is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Coyotes. Molly Joyce is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trusty is averaging 16.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Gentry Baldwin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

