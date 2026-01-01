Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Trujillo's 19 lead Utah…

Trujillo’s 19 lead Utah Tech past Abilene Christian 79-64

The Associated Press

January 1, 2026, 10:40 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Chance Trujillo’s 19 points helped Utah Tech defeat Abilene Christian 79-64 on Thursday.

Trujillo added four steals for the Trailblazers (9-7, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Jusaun Holt scored 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and 5 of 5 from the line. Tanner Davis had 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Wildcats (8-6, 0-1) were led in scoring by Rich Smith, who finished with 22 points, six assists and three steals. Abilene Christian also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Joseph Scott.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up