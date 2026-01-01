Trujillo’s 19 lead Utah Tech past Abilene Christian 79-64

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Chance Trujillo’s 19 points helped Utah Tech defeat Abilene Christian 79-64 on Thursday. Trujillo added four…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Chance Trujillo’s 19 points helped Utah Tech defeat Abilene Christian 79-64 on Thursday.

Trujillo added four steals for the Trailblazers (9-7, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Jusaun Holt scored 15 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and 5 of 5 from the line. Tanner Davis had 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Wildcats (8-6, 0-1) were led in scoring by Rich Smith, who finished with 22 points, six assists and three steals. Abilene Christian also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Joseph Scott.

