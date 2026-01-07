Troy visits Hayman and Arkansas State

Troy Trojans (10-5, 3-0 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-5, 2-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (10-5, 3-0 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-5, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -3.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays Troy after Kyle Hayman scored 23 points in Arkansas State’s 78-74 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Red Wolves are 5-1 on their home court. Arkansas State scores 83.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 3-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 10-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arkansas State’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Troy allows. Troy averages 8.5 more points per game (86.5) than Arkansas State allows (78.0).

The Red Wolves and Trojans square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayman is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Red Wolves. Christian Harmon is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Victor Valdes is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 16.6 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

