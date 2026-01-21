Troy takes on Georgia Southern, seeks 5th straight win

Georgia Southern Eagles (13-5, 6-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (15-3, 6-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Georgia Southern Eagles (13-5, 6-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (15-3, 6-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Trojans take on Georgia Southern.

The Trojans are 7-0 in home games. Troy is second in college basketball with 45.9 rebounds led by Zay Dyer averaging 12.0.

The Eagles are 6-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jashanti Simmons averaging 5.5.

Troy averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fortuna Ngnawo is shooting 46.6% and averaging 15.1 points for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destiny Garrett is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Eagles. McKenna Eddings is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 48.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

