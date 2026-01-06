Troy hosts Texas State after Ngnawo’s 24-point performance

Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Texas State Bobcats (6-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (11-3, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Texas State after Fortuna Ngnawo scored 24 points in Troy’s 98-95 loss to the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Trojans are 5-0 on their home court. Troy is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State scores 63.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Troy averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Texas State allows. Texas State averages 63.9 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 68.4 Troy gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jenkins averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc. Ngnawo is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

Kyra Anderson is averaging 11 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Saniya Burks is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 88.4 points, 45.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.