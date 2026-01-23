Troy hosts Henderson and Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (9-11, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (15-4, 6-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Georgia State Panthers (9-11, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (15-4, 6-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Troy after Crystal Henderson scored 22 points in Georgia State’s 78-75 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans have gone 7-1 at home. Troy leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 45.8 boards. Zay Dyer leads the Trojans with 12.0 rebounds.

The Panthers are 4-4 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Troy’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fortuna Ngnawo is scoring 14.8 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Trojans. Dyer is averaging 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games.

Kaleigh Addie averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Henderson is shooting 38.7% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 47.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.