Troy faces Coastal Carolina following Ngnawo’s 20-point game

Troy Trojans (17-4, 8-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-11, 4-6 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (17-4, 8-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-11, 4-6 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Coastal Carolina after Fortuna Ngnawo scored 20 points in Troy’s 85-82 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Chanticleers have gone 8-5 in home games. Coastal Carolina is fourth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Trojans are 8-2 in Sun Belt play. Troy is the Sun Belt leader with 30.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 7.7.

Coastal Carolina scores 74.6 points, 5.8 more per game than the 68.8 Troy allows. Troy scores 20.9 more points per game (84.4) than Coastal Carolina allows to opponents (63.5).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristin Williams is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 14.1 points and 1.7 steals. Tracey Hueston is shooting 57.5% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ngnawo is averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 47.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

