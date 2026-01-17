Troy defeats Arkansas State 99-74

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Thomas Dowd scored 24 points as Troy beat Arkansas State 99-74 on Saturday. Dowd also contributed…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Thomas Dowd scored 24 points as Troy beat Arkansas State 99-74 on Saturday.

Dowd also contributed 10 rebounds for the Trojans (13-6, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference). Jerrell Bellamy shot 9 of 11 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 22 points. Victor Valdes shot 6 of 11 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, to go with six rebounds, 14 assists, three steals and three blocks.

TJ Caldwell finished with 17 points for the Red Wolves (12-7, 4-3). Arkansas State also got 15 points and nine rebounds from Jalen Hampton. Christian Harmon had 14 points.

