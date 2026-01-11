Trio leads Manhattan to 79-70 victory over Niagara

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaden Winston and Devin Dinkins scored 16 points apiece, and Anthony Isaac posted a double-double to…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaden Winston and Devin Dinkins scored 16 points apiece, and Anthony Isaac posted a double-double to guide Manhattan to a 79-70 victory over Niagara on Sunday.

Winston also had nine assists for the Jaspers (8-10, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dinkins made 2 of 3 from 3-point range and all six of his free throws. Isaac totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Trenton Walters led the Purple Eagles (4-12, 1-5) with 16 points and six assists. Justin Page added 13 points and Reggie Prudhomme scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

