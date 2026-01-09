Trio leads Fairfield to 68-62 victory over Rider

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks scored 23 points, and Declan Wucherpfennig and Brandon Benjamin posted double-doubles to lead Fairfield…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks scored 23 points, and Declan Wucherpfennig and Brandon Benjamin posted double-doubles to lead Fairfield to a 68-62 victory over Rider on Friday night.

Sparks added five rebounds for the Stags (10-7, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Wucherpfennig finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Benjamin had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Aasim Burton finished with 27 points for the Broncs (1-13, 0-5), who have lost 11 in a row. Zion Cruz added 19 points.

