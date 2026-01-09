Trimble and No. 17 North Carolina host Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-6, 1-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-2, 1-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-6, 1-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-2, 1-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 North Carolina hosts Wake Forest after Seth Trimble scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 97-83 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Tar Heels have gone 10-0 at home. North Carolina is fifth in college basketball with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Wilson averaging 7.7.

The Demon Deacons are 1-2 in conference games. Wake Forest has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Carolina makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Wake Forest averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game North Carolina allows.

The Tar Heels and Demon Deacons face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Bogavac averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Wilson is averaging 19.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Nate Calmese is averaging 9.8 points and five assists for the Demon Deacons. Juke Harris is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.