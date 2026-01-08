Travis Harper scores 23, Tennessee State takes down Western Illinois 90-68

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Travis Harper II had 23 points in Tennessee State’s 90-68 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday.…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Travis Harper II had 23 points in Tennessee State’s 90-68 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday.

Harper shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Tigers (10-5, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Khalil London scored 15 points off the bench, shooting 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Antoine Lorick III finished with 13 points.

Isaiah Griffin led the Leathernecks (4-12, 0-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. Antwaun Massey added 12 points for Western Illinois. Lucas Lorenzen also recorded 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

